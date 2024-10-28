Gallery’s new show features works by Sheldon Cotler

The Amity Gallery will present “From His Perspectives...Artwork by Sheldon Cotler” November 2 to 24, 2024. The art exhibition shows the changing perspectives of Sheldon Cotler (1933-2024), a quintessential New Yorker who brought his view of the world to life through the large lens of print, digital media, and the more intimate medium of brush and paint on canvas. The opening reception will be Saturday, November 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The design work on display provides a contrast to the period when Sheldon made the decision to step back from design, to reclaim his love for painting. An old challenge, a new skill set, and changing perspective led to a remarkable period of creativity. It has been difficult to identify a typical “Sheldon Cotler” painting. In early years, he was an abstract expressionist, then later a portrait and representational artist, and finally a minimalist with a bright new palette. The diversity of his expression is tied to his distinct perspective as a fine artist looked through the lens of a celebrated graphic designer. His paintings are sophisticated and have depth, even those during the last decade of his life when he succumbed to Alzheimer’s Disease. These later abstracts and portraits are less complex but still aesthetically dynamic.

It was Cotler’s long-time assistant director, Leonard Vigliarolo, who praised his professional magic of sprinkling “fairy dust” on everything that came to his attention. Come to the Amity Gallery November exhibit to experience the unique perspective of an acclaimed designer and successful artist, Sheldon Cotter.

Amity Gallery is located at 110 Newport Bridge Road, Warwick. Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit amitygallery.org.