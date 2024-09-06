Funk, jazz, and good old rock and roll to lighten your week

This weekend, our region buzzes with excitement, featuring the fifth annual Uncle Shoehorn’s Funky Corn Fest, The Dark Horses’ George Harrison tribute, and the Maybrook Wind Ensemble’s Broadway classics!

Saturday, September 7

The day kicks off at 12 p.m. with the fifth annual Uncle Shoehorn’s Funky Corn Fest at Wright Family Farm (329 Kings Hwy., Warwick), featuring a diverse lineup of bands including Chaos in the Kitchen, Tangent’s energetic rock vibes, the dynamic Ryan Marks Band, and the lively Uncle Shoehorn Big Easy, delivering a New Orleans-style experience. Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults.

At 2 p.m., the Art Lillard Trio brings smooth jazz to The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) as part of their “Saturday Afternoon Jazz Series,” offering a perfect backdrop for a relaxed afternoon. Simultaneously, Steve Wells will be performing at Applewood Winery (82 Four Corners Rd., Warwick), and for those who prefer a mix of genres, Willow Blue, an acoustic/electric duo, will be playing at Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick), delivering a set that spans soul, rock, blues, and pop.

At 3 p.m., head over to Glenmere Brewing Company (55 Maple Ave., Florida) to catch Dave & John Acoustic, known for their upbeat acoustic interpretations of classic and contemporary hits. The evening picks up at 5 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick), where Soul Purpose will get the crowd moving with their lively soul and funk grooves; the $10 cover charge includes a complimentary beer or cider. Also at 5 p.m., the Chris Raabe Band, famous for their bluesy rock sound, will be rocking Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester), while OC5 brings a set of crowd-pleasing cover tunes to Echo Fields (197 Pine Hill Rd., Westtown).

At 6 p.m., Infrequent Fridays, a five-piece band known for their improv-leaning groove-based jazzy soul and funk/reggae music will perform at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton). The Last Whisky Bar will feature a second performance at 7 p.m. by Good Time Charlie.

Finally, the night closes out with Flirting with Disaster at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) from 9 p.m. to midnight featuring a powerful set of hard-driving classic and contemporary rock, ensuring the evening ends on a high note.

Sunday, September 8

Starting at 2 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing will host HuSH, a band known for their energetic performances that blend tunes from the 60s to today. At the same time, Applewood Winery will feature Sean O’Flynn, who will be delivering acoustic melodies perfect for a relaxing afternoon.

At 3 p.m., head to Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) to enjoy the sounds of Mychal Kelly.

As the day winds down, the party continues at 4 p.m. with One Night Only (1NO) bringing their unique mix of party rock tunes to D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt), ensuring an upbeat atmosphere by the lake. Finally, at 6 p.m., the Maybrook Wind Ensemble will present “A Night of Broadway” at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy., Sugar Loaf), offering a delightful evening of Broadway classics performed by talented local musicians, making it an ideal way to end your weekend.

Wednesday, September 11

Wednesday night starts at 4 p.m. with Danny C’s Summer Concert Series & Hot Rod Cruise Night at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island). The event will feature the Black Dirt Bandits, a band known for their classic country rock sound. In honor of 9/11, the event offers free entry to all first responders, making it a special night of music and remembrance.

Later, at 6:30 p.m., head to Meadow Blues (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester) for a performance by Chris O’Leary, a seasoned blues musician with a rich history in the genre. As the former lead singer and frontman for Levon Helm’s band, The Barnburners, O’Leary spent six years touring the U.S. and Canada, lighting up stages alongside legends like Bobby Keys, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and Warren Haynes. Tickets for this event are $20 and can be purchased at meadowbluescoffee.com.

Thursday, September 12

At 6 p.m., the Ken Flood Duo will perform at the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NJ-17A, Greenwood Lake), bringing smooth melodies and vibrant rhythms to the venue. Then, at 7 p.m., The Cameos will take the stage at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center as part of Sugar Loaf’s free concert series. Known for their nostalgic renditions of classic hits, The Cameos promise a lively evening that will have the audience singing along.

Friday, September 13

Kicking the night off at 6 p.m., enjoy music in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden with the Identity Crisis Duo, offering a mix of popular tunes and at the same time, Rob Cannillo will be performing at Tin Barn Brewing.

At 7 p.m., the Jose Lopez Trio takes over at The Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake), delivering a blend of smooth jazz and Latin rhythms by the lakeside, while The Harrisons perform their duo set at The Last Whisky Bar.

For a special treat, head to Blue Arrow Farm at 7 p.m. for a performance by The Dark Horses, a George Harrison Tribute Band. This powerhouse lineup of nine musicians brings to life George Harrison’s musical legacy, from his early days with The Beatles to his solo career and collaborations with Eric Clapton, Jeff Lynne, and The Traveling Wilburys. Tickets for this event can be purchased at bluearrowfarm.com.