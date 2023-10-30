From acoustic to electric, these music venues have you covered!

It’s another great weekend of live local music in Warwick.

Saturday, November 4

The weekend kicks off with the Fox Wine Fest at Hudson Sports Complex, 122 State School Road. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the audience will be treated to the melodious tunes of four-piece, Dani Zanoni & Co.

To enjoy classic rock and Grateful Dead favorites, make your way to the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd. Starting at 1 p.m. Nailed Shutt will be performing with a $10 per car entry fee.

At 2 p.m., head to Clearview Vineyard, 35 Clearview Ln, where ‘Smokin Buddie’ Steve Wells will deliver acoustic tunes, setting the perfect ambiance for a Saturday afternoon.

As the evening unfolds, at 7 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, welcomes the Howl’n Davis Band. Their electrifying and eclectic electric blues are bound to be a crowd-pleaser.

Also at 7 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, presents Judith Tulloch, who is set to perform a soulful and captivating set.

Sunday, November 5

From 2 to 5 p.m., head over to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, where the talented singer-songwriter Ethan Levy will take the stage, creating the perfect complement to your afternoon of cider sipping.

At 2 p.m., Clearview Vineyard continues to provide musical enjoyment with Ray Longchamp performing classic rock and pop tunes.

At 3 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar presents Hidden Rivers, an acoustic duo that covers a collection of songs from the classics to the contemporary.

For a special treat at 8 p.m., the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy, will host Jim Brickman’s “HITS LIVE! With A Little Bit of Christmas” concert. Jim Brickman, a Grammy-nominated songwriter, promises an uplifting and intimate performance featuring his hit songs, including “Love of My Life,” “Valentine,” and “Angel Eyes,” along with a few holiday favorites.

Thursday, November 9

The Last Whisky Bar keeps the live music going from 6 to 9 p.m. with a performance by The Harrisons.

Friday, November 10

At 7 p.m., Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S, will host Robby Gorny, who is sure to provide an engaging and lively musical experience.Also starting at 7 p.m., The Last Whisky Bar invites you to enjoy the acoustic power duo, The Al’s, known for their fresh covers and original music. It’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend.