Food truck fest coming first Thursdays

WARWICK — The Warwick Food Truck Festival is rolling back into town. Now in its sixth year, this community fundraising event features a wide variety of food truck fare, desserts and sweets, locally crafted brews and live music each evening. The festival takes place on “First Thursdays,” June 2 and July 7, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the soccer field at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church (GPS 100 St. Stephen’s Place).

The event’s food truck lineup includes a varied menu featuring smoked BBQ, juicy burgers and lobster rolls as well as international specialties including Latin American, Mexican and Vietnamese dishes. Patrons can quench their thirst for locally crafted brews and bubbly vino, plus satisfy their sweet tooth with gourmet cupcakes, scrumptious cream puffs, and kettle corn made to order. Specialty pizzas, mac n cheese, sausage and peppers, egg rolls, dumplings and more are an additional sampling of menu items.

General admission is $5/person with free admission for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit Small Things Inc and Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council #4952, two local nonprofit organizations serving the Warwick community and beyond.

Free event parking will be available at the St. Stephens Parish Community Center and Warwick Valley Middle School. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Service dogs only please. Sponsorship opportunities are available at www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com/sponsors. For information visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.