Florida Public Library to host Cellist Alex Prizgintas

Cellist Alex Prizgintas, joined by an off-stage narrator, brings “The Jazz Ambassadors” to the Florida Public Library on Thursday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m. It is the latest in a series of shows offered by Prizgintas under the banner of “Uber Arts: Delivering Food for the Soul,” which seek to convey a message of openness and inclusiveness along with a level of engagement. “First and foremost, we are entertainers,” claims Alex. “But as entertainers, we seek to better understand ourselves and the world around us.”

More than simply providing a concert, the cello is the vehicle that delivers something so very unique. “You see a musician sitting with a cello, and you may immediately think ‘classical music,’ except this is so much more,” said Prizgintas, who, together with his cello, guitar pedals, and looping station, is an uncommon troubadour. “We give a show and not a concert, and that show is driven by the topic,” explains Alex.



“With the Jazz Ambassadors, my off-stage narrator and I tackle the complicated topic of jazz musicians employed by the State Department to counter Russian propaganda about America’s racism. While a diverse mix of American Jazz musicians toured a variety of countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, challenging the veracity of Russia’s racist accusations, Black students back home in America were being sent to school accompanied by armed guards in states such as Arkansas. There was a disconnect, and this show provides context and content along with some engaging conversation.”

For more information about Alex, you can visit his website at alexprizgintas.com.