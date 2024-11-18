Florida Public Library to hold poetry reading

Join Professors Emeriti of English at SUNY Orange, Anne Sandor and Orange County Poet Laureate J.R. Solonche for an engaging and entertaining afternoon of poetry on Saturday, November 23 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Florida Public Library. Registration is required; those looking to attend may RVSP at floridapubliclibrary.org.

Remember to bring your sense of humor, as this is not your grandmother’s poetry! The library is located at 4 Cohen Circle behind the Florida Village Hall and is open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.