Florida kicks off summer concert series

On Thursday, June 27, the village of Florida held the first installment of its summer concert series, featuring the band Flirtin’ With Disaster.

Sponsored by the Florida Chamber of commerce, the band delighted the crowd. Young children danced as adults clapped and sang along with well known rock ‘n roll music.

The concert ran from 6 to 9 p.m. and also featured the Florida Girl Scouts Service Unit #229 and Boy Scouts Pack 44, who were selling snacks and the ever-loved Girl Scout cookies.

The next concert is slated for July 25 at Seward-Mapes Homestead Park on N. Main St. ( behind Rookie’s Restaurant). The entertainment that evening will be the ever popular LaurieAnne Savaglio and Midnight Slim.