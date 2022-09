A Chili Cook-off at Social Island will include pumpkin painting, seasonal picture sessions, corn maze, tractor rides, a bouncy house and other amusements. Entry deadline for the Cook-off is October 16. Chili will be cooked on site only.

Time of event: October 23, 2022, 1-5 p.m.

Location: Social Island

939 Pulaski Hwy, Goshen, N.Y. 10924

$10 entrance fee includes all farm activities.

Cash, check or money order