Florida Family Fun Fest celebrates 25 years

The 25th annual Florida Family Fun Fest will take place this Sunday, August 11, in the village. The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m.

In a statement, village Mayor Daniel Harter Jr. said, “The Board of Trustees of the Village of Florida, the Family Fun Fest Committee, and I join in welcoming all of you to this day of celebration, reminiscing, and enjoyment. Many years ago we sponsored an annual village picnic at what is now known as the Walter R. Sturr Park, but that was discontinued after a period of time. The concept was revived in 1999 as the Florida Family Fun Fest Day, and has become an annual celebration of Village pride, traditions, and solidarity for 25 years. The people of Florida are proud of their history and of each other, and I hope that will always be true.

“We are here today because people who cared stepped up, took time out of their busy lives to keep a long-standing tradition going. As a community we will grow stronger together and this is a great example of where we are headed. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank the Fun Fest Committee for all of the hard work and dedication that they put into the event this year. I hope everyone who attends has a great day and enjoys our Village as much as we do! Happy 25th Anniversary!”

In addition to featuring a variety of food, games and retail vendors, the festival will also include a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Field off New Street. Car show trophy winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

And of course, the festivities wouldn’t be complete without a bit of live music to accompany the fun. Seven bands will be performing at two village stages, thanks to sponsors Carl DuBois, Barrel 28, Rookies, and Mattingly’s Tavern. See below for the times and locations of each performance.

Memorial Stage:

12 to 2 p.m. — Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra

2:30 to 4 p.m. — Whiskey Crossing

4:30 to 6 p.m. — The Georgia 5

Glenmere Stage:

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Brotherhood

12:30 to 2 p.m. — Flirtin with Disaster

2:30 to 4 p.m. — Driving Kim Crazy

4:30 to 6 p.m. — Tangent