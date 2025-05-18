First food-truck fest set

The first event of this summer’s Warwick Food Truck Festival will be on Thursday, June 5, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., rain or shine, at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road..

This year, the festival will feature extended evening hours and carpool-friendly admission pricing of $20 per car (cash or Venmo only), which includes parking.

This event will showcase more than 20 local food, dessert, and craft beverage vendors. Returning festival favorites include 876 Jerk, Allan’s Falafel, Boo’s Kettle Corn, Chomped, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crumm Cake Cupcakes, Fruit Fashions, Ice Capps, JerseyRollz, Latin-Oh! Food Truck, Mac Factor, Smokin Grate BBQ, The Bus, The Empanada Truck and more. New vendors this season include Graze, PBF Café, and Trattoria Italiana GWL. Beverage vendors include Callie’s Cocktails, Pennings Farm Cidery, Roadie’s Rolling Bar, Rushing Duck Brewing Co., and Tin Barn Brewing.

Live music will be provided by The Outcrops, Deep Chemistry, and Chris Raabe Band. Additional activities include body art by Let’s Face It!, Riley and Madden, and Warwick Henna.

The festival is a community fundraising event presented by local nonprofit Small Things Inc., with proceeds supporting its mission to share kindness in the Warwick community. Non-perishable food items will be collected for local food pantries, and new kids’ socks for Four Seasons Kids.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

For more information, visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.