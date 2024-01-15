Experience Warwick’s vibrant live music scene

It’s another exciting week in Warwick, from singer-songwriter performances to shows that will move you to your feet.

Saturday, January 20

Start your Saturday at 2 p.m., while you sit back and sip wine listening to the captivating DnA duo. The scenic Warwick Valley Winery, 114 Little York Road, provides the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of musical enjoyment.

At 5 p.m. head to Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, where The Mighty Spectrum Band will perform, covering classics from Springsteen, Southside, Chicago, Tom Petty, Van Morrison, and more. Arrive early, as the band is known to draw a crowd!

Chris Raabe will grace the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, at 7 p.m. with his musical talents and guitar skills.

Grateful Dead enthusiasts are in for a treat with the Touch of Grey Unplugged Dinner Show at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., starting at 7 p.m.

Mattingly’s Tavern, 16 N Main St., will host a very special four-hour Tangent show at 8 p.m. Join in and celebrate Michael Gailie’s birthday, the anniversary of Tangent’s first show 30 years ago, and their current guitarist Sal Decicco’s last show after almost a decade. This is a show Tangent fans will not want to miss!

Sunday, January 21

At 2 p.m. Nailed Shutt will perform an acoustic set of their jam grass tunes at the Warwick Winery for a relaxing afternoon of melodies.

Grapefruit Moon, a dynamic piano/vocal duo, will perform songs from various artists at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike. Starting at 2 p.m., expect a diverse repertoire from Burt Bacharach to the Beatles.

Put on your dancing shoes and join Strings Attached at 2 p.m. for a lively performance with their full band at Tin Barn Brewing.

Sean O’Flynn will stop by the Last Whisky Bar, for a performance starting at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24

Starting at 5 p.m., unwind midweek at Blue Arrow Farm with Danny C’s Wednesday Winter Concert Series featuring Yacht Rock. It’s the first annual indoor beach party, complete with prizes for the best beach attire.

Thursday, January 25

At the Last Whisky Bar, there’s another chance to catch a performance by Nailed Shutt from 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday, January 26

Brad Scribner will take the stage at Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave., starting at 6 p.m. offering a musical start to your Friday evening.

Join Rob Cannillo as he performs as part of his Whiskey & Wine Tour ‘24 at Tin Barn Brewing, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ray Longchamp returns to Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., for a solo set, treating the audience to an evening of soulful tunes at 7 p.m.

Shane Scarazzini & EightFingers will close the week with a performance at Last Whisky Bar. Get ready for a night of energetic tunes and vibrant rhythms starting at 7 p.m.