Exhibition. A collection of ‘View Points’ at the Amity Gallery

“View Points – A Collection of Land Scape Paintings” will be on display at the Amity Gallery, 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick from July 1 through July 30.

The exhibition explores the rich tapestry of perspectives and artistic expressions inspired by the world around us.

It features works from a diverse group of artists, each with their own unique style and interpretation of the natural world. Some use a traditional approach, to depict landscapes with realism and meticulous detail. Others embrace a more abstract perspective, focusing on color and light.

Demetre Bove, David Drake, Cynthia Pagano, Janet Fatta, Ron Gee, Karen Rosen, Flavia Baccarella, Roslyn Fassett, Pat Foxx, Phyllis Lehman and Jill Lindner are the artists that will be represented. An opening reception will be held on July 1, from 5-7 p.m.

For more information, call 845-258-0818.