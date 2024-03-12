Enjoy rock and roll and Irish brogues this weekend

Buckle up for a melodious week featuring the finest tribute acts alongside exciting St. Patrick’s Day celebrations!

Saturday, March 16

Kicking off at 2 p.m., Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) will resonate with the lively jam grass tunes of Acoustic Nailed Shutt.

At 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester) the Mighty Spectrum Band will take center stage, bringing with them a repertoire of timeless classics and energetic performances. Renowned as one of the most dynamic bands in the NY/NJ area, their fusion of rock ‘n roll with a powerful horn section is sure to impress.

For a more intimate setting, Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) will host Judith Tulloch at 7 p.m.

Get your dancing shoes ready for an evening of fun with Whiskey Crossing and Line Dancing at Pine Island Tap House (682 County Rd 1 Suite B, Pine Island) starting at 7 p.m.

Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida) will come alive with the sounds of Missyping Band (formerly known as No Soap Radio) at 8:30 p.m.

And for those craving a dose of alternative modern rock, Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) is the place to be at 9 p.m. as No Promises takes the stage for a night of high-octane performances featuring hits from the 90s to today.

Sunday, March 17

At 2 p.m. at the Warwick Winery, Amanda Leigh & John will enchant the audience with cover tunes and might even feature some of their original compositions!

Meanwhile, over at the Pine Island Tap House at 2 p.m., the Bard of the Hills will transport listeners to the rolling hills of Ireland with their acoustic Irish and folk songs, sea shanties, and melodies played on the acoustic octave mandolin.

For those craving a taste of the 90s, Tin Barn Brewing invites patrons to enjoy the nostalgic sounds of Rubixx at 2 p.m. Known for their energetic performances and faithful renditions of 90s favorites, this performance is sure to bring back memories and get the crowd moving.

Stop by Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) for a performance by Missyping Band starting at 2 p.m. Their eclectic mix of music is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

At the Last Whisky Bar at 3 p.m., The Harrisons will take the stage, treating listeners to an afternoon of soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

For a true St. Patrick’s Day experience, visit Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) at 4 p.m. with the Lenahan School of Irish Dance & Grafton Street. With green beer flowing and Irish dance performances, this promises to be an afternoon of lively entertainment and St. Pat’s fun!

For those interested in jazz and fusion, the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf) presents a free event at 3 p.m. featuring the USAF Heritage of America Band: Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble featuring big band swing to cutting-edge contemporary music.

For more classic Irish entertainment, D’Boathaus at 322 Lakeside Rd. in Hewitt, NJ, invites guests to enjoy live bagpipers throughout the afternoon, providing a traditional Irish soundtrack to accompany your Sunday festivities.

Wednesday, March 20

Get ready to step back in time and groove to the iconic sounds of the 70s as Blue Arrow Farm presents Wonderloaf for Danny C’s Concert Series at 5 p.m. From disco hits to rock anthems, Wonderloaf will have audiences dancing and singing along to their favorite tunes. So dust off your bell bottoms and dig out your platform shoes!

Thursday, March 21

At 6 p.m., head over to D’Boathaus, where Rob Gorny will take the stage with his blend of rock and country tunes.

At 7 p.m., Last Whisky Bar invites patrons to enjoy the sounds of Nailed Shutt while Mattingly’s Tavern presents singer-songwriter Shea Fleury at 7 p.m.

The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center takes center stage at 8 p.m. with Yellow Brick Joel: The Face to Face Tribute featuring David Clark as Billy Joel and Bill Connors as Elton John, this tribute act promises to celebrate the iconic “Piano Men” of our generation with stunningly accurate renditions of their greatest hits from “Crocodile Rock” to “Piano Man.” Tickets for the night can be purchased at sugarloaftix.com.

Friday, March 22

The music begins at 6 p.m. at the Double S Smokehouse (49 Oakland Ave, Warwick) where Rich Franco will take the stage to serenade patrons with his acoustic selections.

At 6 p.m., Orange County Distillery’s Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton) invites guests to enjoy the musical stylings of Kevin McCabe while Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) welcomes Van Robinson for a performance starting at 7 p.m.

Last Whisky Bar presents Stereo Mike’s at 7 p.m. Known for their unique blend of folk, funk, soul, rock, and alternative, Stereo Mike’s promises an unparalleled musical journey that will keep the crowd grooving all night long.

Meanwhile, Pine Island Tap House invites patrons to join in for a fun night of musical bingo starting at 7 p.m., with prizes, laughter, and great music.

Blue Arrow Farm presents New York’s Finest at 7 p.m. Paying homage to The Police, New York’s Finest will take concert-goers on a journey through the iconic band’s early punk era to their later, more sophisticated material.

And for those who missed out on the Yellow Brick Joel: The Face to Face Tribute show earlier in the week, there’s another chance to catch it at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Featuring stunningly accurate renditions of Billy Joel and Elton John hits, this tribute show promises to be a night of nostalgia and musical magic.