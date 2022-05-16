Emish brings Celtic-tinged Americana to Greenwood Lake Festival

Correction: A previous story about Fiddle Frenzy misidentified the group as being part of a Tennessee educational organization at Blair Academy. The Hudson Valley based Fiddle Frenzy group has no affiliation with Blair or any other group with a similar name.

Fiddle Frenzy is a performing group made up of Hudson Valley students who study folk and fiddling and who will be performing at the upcoming Irish Festival in Greenwood Lake on May 28-9.

Created in 2016 by Christy Brown, a longtime fiddler of the Irish musician group, Emish, Fiddle Frenzy provided an outlet for her love for music and inspiring young musicians. This led to her desire to show off their talent to the communities throughout the Hudson Valley.

“The fiddlers, aged 7-18, learn many different styles of fiddling by ear and love to perform Irish, Scottish, old time and bluegrass tunes,” said Brown. The group will kick off their seventh season at the Greenwood Lake Irish Fest.

Fiddle Frenzy has performed around many Hudson Valley venues and events, including the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Pennings Farm Market and local Gaelic Cultural societies. Fiddle Frenzy performance gigs give students a chance to have fun performing while learning with peers.

Emish [Emishmusic.com] is an award winning, high-powered Americana folk-roots inspired trio with Celtic influences. For over a decade, these New York natives have thrived as a nationally touring band, taking with them their versatile musical background, foot stomping energy, engaging performances and mastery of their instruments. With six full album releases, a strong presence in the US Irish and Folk festival circuits and TV appearances, Emish is equally at home headlining grand venues like Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Performance Arts Centers across the country and intimate pub or music venues.

Visitors will be able to enjoy Emish, Fiddle Frenzy and other groups at the upcoming Irish Festival in Greenwood Lake, NY. Prepare for beer gardens, Irish dance troups, a whiskey tasting pavilion, pipe and drum performances, and special activities and amusements for kids. To learn more about this new event for the Hudson Valley, click on http://www.gwlirishfest.com/.