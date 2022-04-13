x
Easter Bunny makes Pine Island appearance

| 13 Apr 2022 | 08:31
    The Pine Island Easter Egg Hunt was sponsored by Pine Island Recreation. There were three age groups, 0-4, 5-8, and 9 and up. A few special purple tickets in the eggs would win you an Easter basket. There was also a very special appearance by the Easter bunny.
