DVAA’s summer exhibitions

Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) recently announced the opening of Summer Exhibitions “Shadowlands” by photographer Geoffrey Hutchinson in the Alliance Gallery and “It’s All About Painting” by painter Johan Sellenraad in the Loft Gallery. The two thought-provoking artists represent profound mastery of their materials with shows that invite viewers to explore the intersection of medium and meaning.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, July 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. The artworks will be on view until Sunday, August 6 Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The artists and exhibits

“Shadowlands” by Geoffrey Hutchinson (Barryville, NY) asks viewers to immerse themselves in detailed photographic landscapes that evoke fairy tales and myths. Inspired by childhood memories of the landscapes described in C.S. Lewis’s Narnia Chronicles, Hutchinson sought pristine wilderness locations and employed Ansel Adams’ technique to capture stunningly articulated images. The exhibition presents a quasi-chronological narrative, tracing the natural history of an Earth-like planet and the emergence of mythical beings and intricate landscapes. Through meticulous attention to detail and the human ability to perceive forms in patterns (pareidolia), Hutchinson’s works transport audiences to a realm of wonder and imagination.

Hutchinson was born in Newcastle, England, in 1962 to American parents. He moved to the U.S. at a young age and grew up in suburban New Jersey. Hutchinson studied fine art photography at the School of Visual Arts, where he received his bachelor’s degree. His career has primarily focused on fine art printing for photojournalists, music, and fashion photographers. Hutchinson has exhibited his work nationally and internationally and operates a boutique fine art printing lab called Print Space. He also collaborates with artists, providing high-quality reproductions and art book production services.

Johan Sellenraad (Milanville, PA), an esteemed figurative painter, passionately explores the pure essence of his medium. Through his depictions of nude figures, still lifes, and occasional landscapes, Sellenraad transcends the mere replication of nature. Instead, he delves into the art of painting, honoring its rich history and tradition. In this exhibition, Sellenraad masterfully combines Figures and Still Lifes, allowing viewers to witness the convergence of these two categories as an embodiment of pure painting. The show delves into the psychology of personhood and the diverse ways artists have represented humanity over time. “It’s All About Painting” invites viewers to contemplate the medium’s essence and enduring significance.

Artist Johan Sellenraad grew up in Holland during WWII. He pursued his artistic education at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Chicago. He resided in Chicago in the 1950s and early 1960s before moving to New York City. Sellenraad taught at various universities and Parsons School of Design, his paintings have been shown in numerous group and museum exhibitions, including a solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum.

The gallery is located at 37 Main St. in Narrowsburg, NY. DVAA galleries are free and open to the public.

DVAA is a creative home in the Upper Delaware Valley and Sullivan Catskills Region, giving artists platforms to share their voices in galleries, on stages, or at festivals, including Riverfest in July and the Big Eddy Film Festival held every September.

For more information about DVAA’s programs, exhibitions, and upcoming events, log onto www.delawarevalleyartsalliance.org or call 845-252-7576.