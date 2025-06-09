Drawing Group artist reception and exhibit

On on June 7, the Amity Gallery hosted Form and Figure, a reception for the Warwick Drawing Group of artists to reveal their latest works in a variety of media: sculpture, watercolors, oil painting, pencil sketches, and more depicting both the male and female figure.

The works included in the exhibit were created during the past two years by many of the artists who had participated in the weekly Warwick Drawing Group sessions. Some of the work was completed in the artists’ studios and some were inspired by life events experienced by the artists.

The Warwick Drawing Group meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center for a non-instructional figure drawing gathering. Participating artists bring all their own supplies while models pose in increasing intervals, beginning with five two-minute; one five-minute; one 10-minute; and three 20-minute poses with short breaks between the 20-minute sessions. For more information about the Warwick Drawing Group, log onto WarwickDrawingGroup.com.

The Amity Gallery provides the local community with interesting presentations, including exhibitions of art, music, poetry, performances and theater pieces. It is also a space for emerging artists to show their work, but of greatest import is the opportunity it provides for members of the Chardavogne Group to practice the teachings of G.I. Gurdijeff and Dr. Willem Nyland. It operates under the auspices of the Institute for Religious Development, known locally as the Chardavogne Group. For more information, log onto AmityGallery.org.