‘Down Home Country Christmas’ coming to Mountain Lake Park

Already Cast Productions will present, “Down Home Country Christmas,” written and performed by Michael Schloegl and Craig Roberts, at the Mountain Lake Park Lodge Lounge (46 Bowen Road, Warwick) on Saturday, December 16 (with a snow date of December 17), at 7 p.m.

This country-themed production will include a variety of country tunes, including Blue Christmas, Meet Me Under the Mistletoe, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and that good old favorite, I’ll Be Home with Bells On. “Down Home Country Christmas” is a musical cabaret suitable for the entire family.

The entry fee is a suggested donation of $10; all proceeds benefit We the People Warwick. To reserve tickets, email AlreadyCast@gmail.com.

We the People Warwick is a grassroots organization formed in early 2021 with the goal of “building connections and uniting the Warwick community.” For more information, contact wethepeoplewarwick@gmail.com.