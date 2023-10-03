Don’t miss Goshen Ghost Tours Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween

This summer you may have noticed groups of people strolling down Main Street on clear weekend nights, taking time to stop by many of the village’s historic monuments, buildings and residences. No, these aren’t wandering specters, but participants of Goshen Ghost Tours, a locally owned and operated walking tour where folks come to hear tales of our supernatural history.

The walking tours in and around the village of Goshen — which take place at 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween — combine expert storytelling to deliver an enjoyable and educational experience for its customers. Over 100 visitors and residents have attended a tour since Goshen Ghost Tours began in June. Previous guests have even returned to take the tour again with a different guide to experience each storyteller’s delivery of Goshen’s most haunting tales!

The response from Goshen’s community has encouraged locals and visitors alike to learn more about the village and its past, from the history of the now demolished Salesian School to the escapades of Claudius Smith and the legend of his spirit in Goshen’s courthouse.

So, grab some friends and hear the chilling tales that linger around us by booking a tour at goshenghosttours.com.