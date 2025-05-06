Disco returns to Monroe Free Libary

Monroe -- The Monroe Free Library is turning the clock back to the 1970s days of bell bottoms and disco dance moves on Friday, May 16, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Boogie Down 1970s Disco Party at the library at 44 Millpond Parkway promises non-stop fun including groovy tunes and disco dancing, classic ‘70s kareoke, retro snacks, old-school games and activities plus a vibrant throwback atmosphere.

Regular library services will be unavailable during the event—it’s all disco, all the time. Costumes are encouraged, so grab your platform shoes and get ready to party like it’s 1979.

This event is part of MFL’s ongoing “Decades” series, a six-month library initiative celebrating American pop culture, art, and history from the 1950s through the 2000s. Kicking off in March and running through August, the series features themed programs, crafts, movie nights, and more for all age groups. Each month highlights a different decade, inviting the community to explore the past through hands-on activities, local history exhibits, and take-and-make projects.

“We designed the Decades series to bring people together through shared history and joyful nostalgia,” according to the library’s Decades program committee. “It’s a great way to learn, have fun, and connect across generations.”

More information about the Disco Party and Decades series collections and programs visit www.monroefreelibrary.org or call 845-783-4411. Follow Monroe Free Library on Facebook and Instagram for updates and all things MFL.