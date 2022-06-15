Creativity Boot Camp for kids begins June 29

Jarrett Markel Creativity Boot Camp will bring Orange County artists to several communities to provide hands-on arts opportunities for youth, sponsored by Orange County Arts Council. The free classes are geared towards specific ages groups; 5-8, 8-12, and 12-16. After live presentations, select classes are uploaded to OCAC’s YouTube Channel, including separate recordings in Spanish.

Past activities have ranged from paper arts, book arts, creating with nature, comic book creation, story telling, drawing, creative writing, building from recycled materials and painting. So far, this program has reached over 370 youth. During the live class, students have opportunities to ask questions, show their art work and engage with the art teacher while developing their creative skills.

Although the classes are free, registration is required to participate. More information and registration information regarding the Jarrett Markel Creativity Boot Camp can be found at https://ocartscouncil.org/youth-arts-classes. Class lineup and locations is as follows:

Middletown: Mulberry House Senior Center, 62-70 West Main Street, Middletown

June 27, 1:00-3:00 pm; “Summer Birds” for ages 5-8, Amy Lewis Sweetman, instructor

July 8, 1:00-3:00 pm; “Hip-Hop & Poetry - Use Your Voice” for ages 12-16, Daniel Villegas, instructor

July 12 & 25, 1:00-3:00 pm; “Mini Comics” for ages 8-12, Mark Tourtellott, instructor

Warwick: Albert Wisner Public Library, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick

June 29, 1:00-3:00 pm, “Summer Animals” for ages 5-8, Amy Lewis Sweetman, instructor

July 6, 1:00-3:00 pm, “Summer Landscapes” for ages 8-12, Amy Lewis Sweetman, instructor

August 10, 1:00-3:00 pm, “Hip-Hop & Poetry - Use Your Voice” for ages 12-16, Daniel Villegas, instructor

August 24, 1:00 pm-3:00 pm, “Portraits” for ages 12-16, Heidi Lanino, instructor

Newburgh: Newburgh Free Library, 124 Grand Street, Newburgh

July 11, 10:00 am-12 pm, “Summer Insects” for ages 5-8, Amy Lewis Sweetman, instructor

July 13, 10:00 am-12:00 pm, “Found Poetry” for ages 12-16, Anusha Mehar, instructor

July 15, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, “Hip-Hop Poetry” for ages 12-16, Daniel Villegas, instructor

July 18, 1:00-3:00 pm, “Jazzy Kids” for ages 5-8, Gabriele Tranchina, instructor