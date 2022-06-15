Creativity Boot Camp for kids begins June 29

Jarrett Markel Creativity Boot Camp will bring Orange County artists to several communities to provide hands-on arts opportunities for youth, sponsored by Orange County Arts Council. The free classes are geared towards specific ages groups; 5-8, 8-12, and 12-16. After live presentations, select classes are uploaded to OCAC’s YouTube Channel, including separate recordings in Spanish.
Past activities have ranged from paper arts, book arts, creating with nature, comic book creation, story telling, drawing, creative writing, building from recycled materials and painting. So far, this program has reached over 370 youth. During the live class, students have opportunities to ask questions, show their art work and engage with the art teacher while developing their creative skills.
Although the classes are free, registration is required to participate. More information and registration information regarding the Jarrett Markel Creativity Boot Camp can be found at https://ocartscouncil.org/youth-arts-classes. Class lineup and locations is as follows:
Middletown: Mulberry House Senior Center, 62-70 West Main Street, Middletown
June 27, 1:00-3:00 pm; “Summer Birds” for ages 5-8, Amy Lewis Sweetman, instructor
July 8, 1:00-3:00 pm; “Hip-Hop & Poetry - Use Your Voice” for ages 12-16, Daniel Villegas, instructor
July 12 & 25, 1:00-3:00 pm; “Mini Comics” for ages 8-12, Mark Tourtellott, instructor
Warwick: Albert Wisner Public Library, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick
June 29, 1:00-3:00 pm, “Summer Animals” for ages 5-8, Amy Lewis Sweetman, instructor
July 6, 1:00-3:00 pm, “Summer Landscapes” for ages 8-12, Amy Lewis Sweetman, instructor
August 10, 1:00-3:00 pm, “Hip-Hop & Poetry - Use Your Voice” for ages 12-16, Daniel Villegas, instructor
August 24, 1:00 pm-3:00 pm, “Portraits” for ages 12-16, Heidi Lanino, instructor
Newburgh: Newburgh Free Library, 124 Grand Street, Newburgh
July 11, 10:00 am-12 pm, “Summer Insects” for ages 5-8, Amy Lewis Sweetman, instructor
July 13, 10:00 am-12:00 pm, “Found Poetry” for ages 12-16, Anusha Mehar, instructor
July 15, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, “Hip-Hop Poetry” for ages 12-16, Daniel Villegas, instructor
July 18, 1:00-3:00 pm, “Jazzy Kids” for ages 5-8, Gabriele Tranchina, instructor