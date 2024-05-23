Cornerstone Theatre to stage reading of ‘Pride & Prejudice’

Cornerstone Theatre Arts will be performing a reading of “Pride & Prejudice” for the next installation of its Staged Reading Series, salted to take place on Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society (366 Main Street, Goshen). While admission is free, patrons are asked to register through the Library’s website to confirm attendance: goshenpubliclibrary.org.

A synopsis by Dramatists Play Service described the reading thusly: “This isn’t your grandmother’s Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation. Because what turns us into greater fools...than the high-stakes game of love?”

Cornerstone Theatre Arts, Inc. is a 501-C3 non-profit arts organization.