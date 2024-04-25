Cornerstone Theatre Arts announces summer teen drama workshop

Cornerstone Theatre Arts will hold its Teen Drama Workshop from Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The public performance showcase will be Friday night at 7 p.m. The cost is $385, which includes a daily lunch and a Cornerstone Theatre Arts T-shirt.

The workshop will take place on the second floor of the Goshen Music Hall (223 Main Street, Goshen). The venue includes a 50-seat, air-conditioned theater space with full lighting and sound, and full costumes. Those interested in participating can register by calling 845-294-4188. For more information, email kentschan@hotmail.com with your specific questions. Tuition is due upon arrival August 5th and non-refundable except under unseen circumstances. The workshop is limited to the first 12 students registered for maximum individual training.

The Teen Drama Workshop is designed for the 12-17-year-old student with an interest in acting. According to the organizers, the workshop provides individual and group instruction that incorporates several techniques and principles of the craft that is fitted to each student actor’s needs. The workshop is under the Instruction of Cornerstone Theatre Arts founder Ken Tschan, with assistance from Cornerstone Theatre Arts performers and directors.