Core Theatre Group to perform musical ‘Always... Patsy Cline’

For its next production, Core Theatre Group will be performing the musical “Always... Patsy Cline” at The Theatre at Mountain Lake Park in Warwick. Performances will take place Feb. 6 through 9.

Based on the true story of Patsy Cline’s friendship with a devoted fan, “Always... Patsy Cline” combines humor, heartfelt storytelling, and over 20 of Cline’s hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.” This two-woman show, created and originally directed by Ted Swindley, paints an intimate portrait of Cline’s legacy through the eyes of Louise Seger, a fan who became a close friend of the star after a chance meeting.

This show will be directed by Pat McRoberts and feature Cori Cable Kidder as Patsy Cline and Paige Davis as Louise Seger. It will also feature a live band on stage.

Kidder travels the country performing as Patsy Cline. A lifetime member of the Actor’s Studio, she has been nominated for an Ovation Award and also works as a choreographer teacher and actress.

Aside from her multiple seasons as the host of TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” Davis has headlined national tours and appeared on Broadway as Gloria in “Boeing Boeing” and as Roxy Hart in “Chicago.”

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Always... Patsy Cline’ to Warwick,” said McRoberts. “This show is not just about Patsy’s music — it’s about the connections that music creates. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Patsy or discovering her music for the first time, this production will speak to your heart.”

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, 8 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, and 3 p.m. on Feb. 9. Tickets are $39 for adults, $25 for students, not including service fees. Tickets can be purchased at coretheatregroup.com. For more information, visit the group’s website, call 917-696-3161, or email info@coretheatregroup.com.