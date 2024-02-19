Core Theatre Group presents ‘The Last Five Years’

The Core Theatre Group, located at 47 West Street Warwick, recently announced its latest production: “The Last Five Years,” from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown. The theater group described this production as a modern musical that chronicles the five-year life of a marriage: “From meeting to break-up and from break up to meeting, Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, meets Kathy Haitt, a struggling actress. Jamie‘s story is told in chronological order starting after the couple has just met, and Kathy’s story is told in reverse chronological order.”

“The Last Five Years” runs February 22 to 25 at The Drowned Lands at 252 State School Road in Warwick. The production includes direction by Jessica McRoberts and musical direction by Paul Peglar, and stars Maelyn Jarmon (season 16 winner of NBC’s “The Voice”) and Clay Singer (National Tour - The Band’s Visit).

Core Theater Group was founded by Broadway veterans and Warwick Valley transplants, Jessica McRoberts, Pat McRoberts, Paul Loesel, and Chuck Ragsdale. They launched in July 2023 with a standing-room-only cabaret fundraiser starring their Broadway buddies Gregory Trecco (“Hamilton”), Julie Reiber (“Wicked”), and Happy McPartlin (“Come From Away”). The group also showcased “The Rocky Horror Show” in October 2023 and toasted the holidays in December with “That Holiday Feeling,” starring Broadway’s Harris M. Turner and Mara Davi.

Tickets for “The Last Five Years” can be purchased at coretheatregroup.com.