Core Theatre Group presents ‘Hair’

Hudson Valley-based theater company Core Theatre Group has announced its first year anniversary fundraising celebration, “Hair: in concert,” at Warwick’s historic Mountain Lake Park outdoor pavilion theater on Saturday, July 27. This show includes such musical hits as “Aquarius,” “Good Morning Starshine,” and “Let the Sun Shine In.”

Core Theatre Group provided the following synopsis: “Set against a backdrop of the vibrant and volatile 60s, ‘Hair’ remains as relevant as ever. A celebration of community, identity, politics and peace; it is now and forever will be the original tribal love-rock musical. Turn back the clock and turn up the volume with a festival-style event featuring local vendors CBC Beer Bar, Roam Food Truck, and LightClub Curiosity Shoppe.”

Core Theatre Group was founded by two couples from NYC — Jessica McRoberts, Pat McRoberts, Paul Loesel and Chuck Ragsdale — all of whom have long ties and experiences in the performing arts: from Broadway to national tours, to regional theatre and beyond.

Jessica McRoberts, director of “Hair,” said, “CTG is proud to make our home in Warwick and looks forward to continuing to enrich our community by connecting people through the transformative power of the performing arts. Our vision is to create a center for artistic work that entertains, educates, and enlightens our community. CTG is excited to bring creative collaborations of industry professionals and local talents to our area and what better celebration of that combination than the timeless rock-musical HAIR?”

For more information and tickets, visit coretheatregroup.com.