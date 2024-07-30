Classical Guitarist Charles Mokotoff returns to Pacem in Terris on Sunday, August 18 at 5 p.m. with a special program of music with works by Issac Albeniz, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joaquin Rodrigo, Heiter Villa Lobos, Dilermando Reis, Augustin Barrios, Jorge Morel, and Erik Satie.

Classical Guitar Magazine (U.K.) has called his playing, “truly monumental” as well as “engaging and rhapsodic.” ClassicalGuitarMusic.org has written that his playing shows “a mix of strong tone, pianistic at times, but also capable of beautiful legato phrasing and a natural feel for forward movement.” Earlier in his career, Mokotoff was described by the New York Times as “exceptional among debutantes...a thoughtful, gentlemanly artist, technically fastidious and able to coax a range of sounds from his instrument.”

Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. the day of onsite at Pacem in Terris (96 Covered Bridge Road, Warwick). There is a suggested donation of $25.This venue has limited seating and does not take reservations.

For further information, email paceminterris@frontiernet.net or visit frederickfranck.org. Pacem in Terris is a not-for-profit organization under the Education Laws of the State of New York.