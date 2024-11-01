Classic, soulful, high-energy sounds to enjoy this week

Saturday, November 2

Starting at 2 p.m., catch Campfire Jukebox covering rock, country, oldies, and MTV classics at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick), with a $5 cover (included with UPick apple reservations). Willow Blue brings folk, R&B, classic rock, and pop to Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick), while Nailed Shutt jams at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). The Lake Trio begins their set at 3 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick). The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with Stereo Mike & Friends delivering soulful rock covers at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton) and The Mugshots playing classic rock hits from the 60s to 90s at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester).

At 8 p.m., Black Radish, a northern N.J. duo/trio, offers a blend of covers and originals at The Last Whisky Bar, while Tramps Like Us, the nation’s top Bruce Springsteen tribute band, takes the stage at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Chester). Tickets can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com. Rounding out the night, Hillbilly Parade brings high-energy rockin’ country to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) at 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 3

The afternoon begins at 2 p.m. with The Kootz delivering their signature “rock n’ roll with fiber” to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden (161 Route 94 S., Warwick). Also at 2 p.m., Sinus Rhythm Band performs a mix of classic and contemporary pop-rock as a four-piece acoustic set at Clearview Vineyard. Over at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, Dani Zanoni & Co. will fill the air with their lively sound.

Meanwhile, HuShH brings their upbeat style to Tin Barn Brewing, also starting at 2 p.m. Later, at 3 p.m., head to The Last Whisky Bar to catch Shoot the Moon’s energetic rock set for a perfect Sunday afternoon.

Wednesday, November 6

On Wednesday, visit Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd, Pine Island) for Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series, featuring the debut of Identity Crisis in the Upper Barn. This rock band’s high-energy performance is set to make a memorable opening night. Weather permitting, the Hot Rod Cruise Night will also be in full swing.

Friday, November 8

At 6 p.m., acoustic rock artist Anker performs at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms. At 7 p.m., a legendary lineup unfolds as LaBamba and Friends take the stage at Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood lake). Trombonist Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg, famed for his work with Bruce Springsteen and Conan O’Brien, brings his iconic sound, joined by bassist Sue Williams, drummer James “Worm” Wormworth, and pianist Michael Mancini for a night of rock and R&B.

Also at 7 p.m., Jon Christopher Allen, a NYC-based artist with raw, rhythmic lyrics, performs at Pennings Farm Market. Later, at 8 p.m., Mike & Krissie cover the best of classic and modern rock at The Last Whisky Bar, while Just Us, a singer and sax duo, brings 60s, 70s, and 80s hits to Mattingly’s Tavern at 9 p.m.