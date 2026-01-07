Chorale Spring season set to begin

The Warwick Valley Chorale will start rehearsals for its 2026 Spring season on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Warwick Reformed Church at 16 Maple Ave., in Warwick. The rehearsals will be conducted by director Ron DeFesi and accompanied by pianist Gail Johnson.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. on Jan 13, 20, and 27. Rehearsals will follow from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Chorale cordially invites new members to join. Dues ($40) are charged, but auditions are not required.

For additional information, log onto the Warwick Valley Chorale website at https://shorturl.at/a6VHr.