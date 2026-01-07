Chili Tasting and Trivia Night

The Warwick Historical Society invites the community to gather for a cozy winter evening of good food, friendly competition, and local history at a brand-new event featuring homemade soups and chilis paired with Warwick-themed trivia on Jan. 31 at the A.W. Buckbee Events Center, 2 Colonial Ave.

Guests are invited to participate in one of two ways: Bring a favorite soup or chili to share in a crockpot or warmer, or come ready to sample and play trivia with no cooking required. The Warwick Historical Society will provide breads, crackers, sampling tins, mineral water, and a seasonal signature cocktail.

After sampling the dishes, guests will settle in for a lively trivia night celebrating two major milestones: America’s 250th anniversary and the Warwick Historical Society’s 120th birthday. Designed to be relaxed, social, and welcoming, the evening offers a perfect way to connect with neighbors while celebrating Warwick’s history.

Tickets are available in advance only and can be purchased online at www.warwickhistory.org. Admission is $20 for guests who bring a soup or chili in a crockpot or warmer to share, or $30 for those who wish to taste and play trivia without cooking. Space is limited, and advance reservations are required.

For more information, call 845-986-3236 or email admin@whsny.org.