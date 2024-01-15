Chester Library to host ‘scenes and monologues’ showcase

The Academy of Film, Television, Stage and Performing Arts, Inc. (AFTSPA) in Goshen will be holding an upcoming performance of a “scenes and monologues showcase” at the Chester, Public Library on Saturday, January 27 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free (tax-deductible donations are requested).

“We are blessed to announce that some of the finest local talent with whom we have ever worked will be ‘showcasing’ some of their abilities in a special performance of selected scenes and monologues,” said AFTSPA in its announcement. “These wonderful actors will entertain and amaze you.”

Some of the scenes and monologues to be performed come from such notable productions as, “Heat,” “Loon Lake,” “Bridesmaids,” “Caddyshack,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Patch Adams,” and “Macbeth,” to name just a few.

AFTSPA is a 501c3 organization that trains and develops local talent to fulfill the growing demand for skilled workers in the global broadcast and entertainment industry. For more information, visit aftspa.org.