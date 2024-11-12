Chamber Music Series to feature NY Philharmonic musicians

The Hudson Valley Performing Arts Foundation’s upcoming Chamber Music Series will feature New York Philharmonic concertmaster Frank Huang, New York Philharmonic principal second violinist Qianqian Li, cellist Patrick Jee, assistant principal violist Cong Wu and associate principal clarinetist Benjamin Adler.

This virtuosic ensemble will be performing Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A major, K.581, and Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op. 115.

The Chamber Music Series will take place Sunday, November 24, at 2 p.m. at The Mulder Chapel at the Warwick Conference Center (62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick). Tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for seniors, and $20 for students. For a premium ticket price of $75, you get reserved premium seating, a post-concert gala reception, a meet and greet with the artists, plus cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets can be purchased online at hvpaf.org or by calling the Box Office at 844-464-8723.