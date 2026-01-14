Chamber Music Circle to feature piano duo

The Howland Chamber Music Circle (HCMC) will continue its 2025-2026 Piano Festival with a duo of award-winning pianists, Timo Andres and Aaron Diehl. They will perform at the Howland Cultural Center on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

Following the concert, audience members can meet the musicians and enjoy complimentary refreshments. All ticket holders are invited to the reception.

Andres and Diehl are both composers and pianists. Andres studied at the Yale School of Music and has performed as a soloist (on his own and with many of the world’s great orchestras) and as a chamber musician. Andres has performed and edited Phillip Glass’s Etudes, and was recently nominated for a Tony award for his orchestration of Sufjian Steven’s “Illinoise,” a dance-musical folk/ballet. Diehl studied at The Juilliard School and, like Andres, is also a noted soloist and chamber musician. He has been described as “redefining the lines between classical and jazz,” having performed since the age of 16 with Wynton Marsalis, and other jazz greats.

For HCMC, Andres and Diehl will preview repertoire that the two pianists will play later that week at Carnegie Hall. The program includes two of Andres’ compositions, his arrangement of Thelonious Monk’s Nocturnes, and works by Monk, Poulenc and Bach as well as contemporary composer Julia Wolfe.

To purchase a ticket, log onto www.howlandmusic.org.

HCMC now offers tickets at prices to include music lovers who may have been unable to afford our tickets in the past. A limited number of tickets will be available on a pay-what-you-wish basis. These tickets will be released one week prior to each concert.

The Howland Cultural Center is at 477 Main St. in Beacon.