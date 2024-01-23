Chabad of Orange County announces kids’ nature event

The holiday of Tu bshvat is known as the birthday of the trees, a day to recognize nature and our connection to it. In honor of this Jewish holiday, Chabad of Orange County in Goshen will be celebrating a children’s event open to all that is earthy, natural, and, of course, fun.

In celebration of the birthday of trees, participants can create their own fruity handmade soaps, granola, and herb tea. Also try out some “tree yoga” and learn about the connection we have to nature and trees specifically. The cost per child is $10; all children are welcome.

This event will take place at Chabad of Orange County at 203 Main St., Goshen, on Sunday, January 28, at 11:15 a.m. To reserve your space or for questions, email chabadoc@gmail.com.