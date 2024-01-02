Celebrate the New Year with live music

As the winter chill settles in, Warwick is set to heat up with a weekend full of live music.

Saturday, January 6

At 2 p.m., the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery, 114 Little York Rd., will play host to the dynamic sounds of Steve “Smokin Buddie Steve” Wells. Wells, a local favorite, promises an afternoon of musical magic in the cozy ambiance of the winery.

Later in the evening, at 7 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, invites music enthusiasts to an intimate performance by JP Conques.

Sunday, January 7

At 2 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, will resonate with the singer-songwriter tunes of DnA. The duo promises an enchanting afternoon filled with heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, creating a perfect atmosphere for cider sipping and musical enjoyment.

Simultaneously, the Last Whisky Bar continues its musical weekend with a special event. Starting at 2 p.m., the bar will host a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, featuring performances by talented musicians such as Jeremy Langdale, Mike O’Brien & Melissa Ping Mahony, Glenn Arnowitz and Patti Gordon, and Frankie “F” Bomb. With a $25 donation at the door, patrons not only enjoy an evening of music but also contribute to a great cause.

Wednesday, January 10

As part of Danny C’s Wednesday Winter Concert Series, the Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., invites everyone to a sock hop and oldies night starting at 5 p.m. Embrace the nostalgia and dance the night away to the timeless tunes of yesteryear.

Friday, January 12

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., will be the venue for a special acoustic performance by Rob Gorny. Starting at 7 p.m., Gorny’s solo set promises an intimate evening filled with acoustic charm, offering a perfect way to unwind after a week.