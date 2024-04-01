Celebrate spring with sensational musical acts

As spring blossoms across the Hudson Valley region, it brings with it an eclectic array of live music performances, from soulful jazz to high-energy rock. So get out and enjoy the vibrant local music scene this week!

Saturday, April 6

The musical journey begins this week at 2 p.m. with Lucky House delivering New York Roots rock n’ roll at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick). Later, at 6 p.m., the Ethan Gutzeit Jazz Trio will enchant audiences at Orange County Distillery, Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave, New Hampton) with their smooth jazz tunes. Pine Island Tap House (682 County Rd. 1 Suite B, Pine Island) offers a dose of Stereo Mikes at 6:30 p.m., while Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) presents the acoustic duo Kobi & Al at 7 p.m. Pennings Farm Market (161 Rt 94 S., Warwick) heats up at 8 p.m. with Vera and the Force’s classic and southern rock cover songs, while Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida) rocks out with Always a Nightmare at 8:30 p.m. to keep you moving. Meanwhile, Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) invites you to enjoy the southern rock charm of Black Cat Bone at 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

At 2 p.m., Amanda Leigh & John will serenade audiences at Warwick Valley Winery, while Pine Island Tap House offers JP Conques for a solo show. Ron Ossi and Mike Hickey bring their musical talents to Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) at 2 p.m., and OC5 returns to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) for an afternoon of classic rock, R&B, and dance at the same time. DUBCO (65 4 Corners Rd., Warwick) welcomes singer-songwriter Carolyn Weller at 3 p.m., Last Whisky Bar soothes with the Frank Petrocelli Trio, and Mattingly’s Tavern delights with the country tunes of Jimmy Lee at 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Joe Trent will take the stage at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, NJ) while simultaneously, Warwick Valley Community Center (11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick) welcomes back Doc Fry Jazz Jam for an afternoon filled with straight-ahead jazz. Join in the jazz fun, and don’t forget to bring your instrument and real book!

Wednesday, April 10

Enjoy another night of Danny C’s Wednesday Concert Series featuring After Party at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) at 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

At 7 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern, the Hudson Valley’s own Ayanna Martine takes the stage, bringing her rich history of vocal competitions, performances, and collaborations with various rock and punk bands for a fun night of music.

Friday, April 12

At 6 p.m., Brown Barn Farms sets the stage for Laurie Anne and Midnight Slim, a dynamic duo known for their captivating blend of genres, while the John Redden Duo brings their soulful harmonies and acoustic melodies to Pennings Farm Market at 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Pine Island Tap House hosts a spirited night of music bingo, for an evening of excitement, while Spare Roots takes the stage at the Last Whisky Bar.

Pennings Farm Cidery invites guests to immerse themselves in the grooves and tunes of The Bendy Effect at 8 p.m., and for those in search of a more psychedelic experience, the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf) presents Melvin Seals & JGB at 8 p.m. With their intuitive and expressive style, Melvin Seals & JGB offer a mesmerizing musical journey that captivates audiences and leaves them dancing. Tickets can be purchased at sugarloaftix.com.

Concluding the evening at 8:30 p.m., Barrel 28 presents Some Guys and a Broad, offering a great night filled with vibrant classic rock tunes.