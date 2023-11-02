Casino Night planned to support centennial celebration

As the village of Greenwood Lake prepares for its 100th birthday celebration, Casino Night, to be held on Friday, November 17, at GWL American Legion (40 Mountain Lakes Lane, Greenwood Lake) from 7 to 11 p.m., will play a prominent role.

Tickets are $60 ($70 at door if available), which includes $50 in playing chips, heavy hors d’oeuvres, deserts, and nonalcoholic beverages. Professional dealers and tables will be there, including blackjack, three-card poker, craps, roulette, and a 50-50 Texas hold ‘em tournament with a $40 buy-in.

The Legion will have a cash bar and there will be a DJ. Chips cashed in for your chance to win luxury prizes like a pontoon boat rental, luxury vacation rental, luxury skin care treatment, fine art, a Blackstone griddle, a culinary experience, and many more will be included for this fundraising event.

Potential sponsorships for this and future events are also available. For example, to sponsor a gaming table, whereby your logo will be prominently displayed on gaming table, is $350. A food table sponsorship is $350, centennial Facebook/website placement is $100, event banners are $100; showgirls, in which a woman wears a sash with your logo, is $400; a cigarette girl tray logo is $400; and to sponsor prizes is $300 and up. Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating can visit GWLCentennial.org.