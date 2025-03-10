Broadway’s Megan Loomis returns with ‘Between Two Lands: Echoes of Ireland in Story & Song’

The Warwick Historical Society will host Broadway performer Megan Loomis for an afternoon of music, history, and storytelling in “Between Two Lands: Echoes of Ireland in Story & Song.” This solo performance takes place on Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m. in the historic Old School Baptist Meeting House, 25 High Street, Warwick.

Following the success of “Legends of Warwick: Stories & Songs of the Haunted Hills,” Loomis returns with a personal show that explores the Irish immigrant experience through traditional ballads, reels, and melodies.

The Warwick Historical Society described the show thusly: “Armed with multiple instruments and an evocative storytelling style, she will transport audiences from the mystical landscapes of Ireland to the challenges and triumphs of Irish settlers in America. Through song and story, Loomis will share tales of resilience and rebellion, the folklore of banshees and fairies, and the emotional farewells of the ‘American Wake.’ She will also weave in real-life stories, including the fate of County Cavan emigrants on the Titanic, the legend of Typhoid Mary, and the Irish workers who helped build America’s canals and railroads.”

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling 845-986-3236 or online at warwickhistory.org (visit the calendar page) A $1.60 service charge will be added for online purchases.