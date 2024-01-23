Bridal show coming to Galleria at Crystal Run

Elegant Bridal Productions, a wedding event production company, is hosting a bridal show at Galleria at Crystal Run on Saturday, January 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Center Court on the lower level. In its announcement, the event organizers said the show promises to be a one-of-a-kind affair. “From expert wedding vendors to creative displays and interactive exhibits, this event is designed to inspire and assist couples in crafting their dream wedding.”

The bridal show will include a fashion show featuring the latest bridal gowns and formalwear trends. Couples will also be able to meet with wedding professionals such as photographers, florists, planners, and more. The event will also include live entertainment, from music to couples’ games.

Admission is free. Attendees can also enter to win an eight-day/seven-night honeymoon courtesy of Elegant Bridal Productions.

For more information about Elegant Bridal Productions and to register in advance, visit elegantbridal.com/bridalshow/2278.