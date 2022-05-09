Bonfire, BBQ, music, kites and more for Jewish holiday celebrating past plague’s end

All are invited to join the Orange County Jewish community in a bonfire barbecue to celebrate Lag B’omer at B’nai Torah Shul. On May 19, at 5:30 p.m, the synagogue will have an archery range, kite flying, music and more, leading to a big bonfire barbecue picnic at sunset.

Lag B’Omer (literally translated as the 33rd day of the Omer) is a day celebrating the end of a plague killing all but five of the prominent Rabbi Akiva’s students. The event also celebrates the life of one of those students, Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, who is credited for inspiring the study of Kabbalah and creating the Zohar, the famous book on Jewish mysticism.

All activities are free, and a barbecue dinner can be purchased for $10 (includes Beyond Burger with all the fixings, chips and a drink).

All are welcome no matter religion or religious.

What: Lag B’Omer Bonfire BBQ

When: May 19, 5:30 p.m.

Where: B’nai Torah Shul

14 Lakes Rd, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925

Cost: Free admission, BBQ dinner $10