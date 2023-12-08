’Beyond Jazz’ to perform at Buckbee Center

”Beyond Jazz,” which describes itself as “a flexible member musical improv group,” will treat folks to a concert on Sunday, December 17 at The Buckbee Center (2 Colonial Ave, Warwick) at 4 p.m.

The ensemble spans a broad mix of musical genres, from jazz to rock to R&B to electronic, drawing on its members’ varied backgrounds, which includes everything from classical to disco, modern jazz to blues, classic R&B, and dance.

J. Brunka, Ed Littman, Steve Rubin, Rick Savage, Ian Smit and Joe Vincent Tranchina make up the core members, with occasional guest artists participating.

For admission, the organizers ask for a suggested donation of any amount. Seating is limited to 60. Contact hudsonvalleyjazzfest@gmail.com to reserve your seats.

This event is produced by Beyond Jazz and The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival, with the support of The Warwick Historical Society.

To learn more about Beyond Jazz, visit bit.ly/4a8Vtn7 or amazon.com/Adrift/dp/B0C4YNDF5H.