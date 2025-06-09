’Beauty on the Wing’ screening

As part of the Monarch Village Project Festival, a special screening of the award-winning documentary “Beauty on the Wing: Life Story of the Monarch Butterfly” will be held Sunday, June 22 at 1:00 p.m. at the Albert Wisner Public Library. It is free and open to the public.

This 56-minute narrated film offers a breathtaking close-up view into the life cycle of the Monarch butterfly, set against the striking backdrops of Cape Ann, Massachusetts and the forested volcanic mountains of Mexico. From egg to caterpillar to adult, Beauty on the Wing captures the Monarch’s transformation and extraordinary migration in vivid detail.

The documentary also sheds light on the urgent need to preserve Monarch habitats and highlights how these magnificent creatures migrate through our own backyards, farms, meadows, and shorelines—wherever milkweed and wildflowers grow.

Directed and produced by Kim Smith, “Beauty on the Wing” is more than a nature documentary — it is a call to action and a powerful reminder of our deep connection to the natural world. Audiences of all ages will leave inspired to protect this iconic species and the ecosystems that sustain them.

Following the screening, there will be a live Q&A with Smith, offering audience members the chance to learn more about the making of the film, the monarchs’ incredible journey, and what we can all do to help.

For information, call the library at (845) 986-1047.