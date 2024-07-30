Beatles tribute band rocks Greenwood Lake

It was 10 years ago when they last appeared at the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park venue, but when the members of the Come Together returned to the scene on Saturday, July 27, 2024, it was like they had never left. Enthusiastic crowds welcomed them and sat back, relaxed, and enjoyed the evening while on their lawn chairs and blankets.

Come Together is a New York-based Beatles tribute band, known for their authentic recreation of a 1964-1969 Beatles show...from the Beatles’ first appearance on the February 1964 Ed Sullivan stage to the Abbey Road rooftop concert. According to the group’s founder, Steve Sgambati, “Since 1994, we each have individually performed in Beatles tribute bands throughout this country and overseas and now we have come [back] together, bringing home the energy and nostalgia of that era.”

Sgambati who plays “John,” says he is fond of regaling listeners of the equipment and instruments that the originals had used: Gretsch, Hofner and Rickenbacker guitars, Vox amps and Ludwig drums. Faithful to a visual, vocal, and instrumental recreation of the Beatles sound, the group’s performance inspired many to get up dance as well.

Sponsored by the Village of Greenwood Lake, the Waterfront Park Music Series, a free summer concert program each season, delights residents and visitors each year. For more information about the season and upcoming Centennial events that will round off the summer next month, visit GWLNY.org.