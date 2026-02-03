Artist Studio workshops

Wickham Works recently announced its winter/spring 2026 lineup of artist-led classes for adults, teens and children.

Wickham Workshops are designed to welcome participants into the studio and give them the opportunity to work alongside professional artists, learn about their practice, explore different mediums and gain new skills.

Print artist and educator Sharon Lindenfeld introduces students to a new print medium each week in Introduction to Printmaking: Silkscreen, Monotype, Linocut, and Drypoint Etching. Her focus is on helping students translate their personal style into a portfolio of hand-pulled prints and give them the technical know-how to continue exploring independently. Workshops are for adults and teens 13+.

Nikki Romanello, a Bio artist and sculptor has been combining her love of art and science since high school. In five stand-alone BioArt workshops, participants are introduced to a different living microbe each week, and create a piece of art with it to take home and observe.

Workshops, which include Painting with Bioluminescence and Sculpting with Mycelium, are offered for adults and teens 13+, and Children 6-12.

Drawing from the Inside Out is a three-part workshop for women led by renowned local artist Heidi Lanino. In it, adults 18+ join her in a supportive and immersive environment where they will develop observational skills, experiment with intuitive mark-making, and translate internal experience into drawing and clay sculpture.

In Introduction to Crochet, Christina LeBar shares her passion for crochet in a beginner-friendly, two-part class. Participants are introduced to essential crochet techniques and build confidence to read patterns and continue crocheting on their own. Adult and children’s classes offered.

Find registration and information for all Wickham Workshops at www.wickhamworks.org/workshops

Wickham Works also offers free drop in art sessions at the Open Door Makerspace on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m., February through May at the Warwick Valley Community Center at 11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick. Folks are welcome to bring their own projects or join in with group projects. Suitable for all ages. No registration required. Contact Melissa Shaw-Smith at 329-222-4930 for information.