Art show to feature works by Dr. Ping Xu Moroney

The Albert Wisner Public Library will be holding an art show featuring the works of local artist and WVCSD Mandarin Chinese teacher Dr. Ping Xu Moroney on Saturday, January 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dr. Ping may be best known for her mural at the Greenwood Lake Public Library and other works depicting landscapes in and around Greenwood Lake and Warwick. Her work was featured at the Greenwood Lake Community Center last year as part of the village’s centennial celebration. She also has pieces hanging in local businesses such as Chateau Hathorn.

The January 18 show will feature an introduction by Greenwood Lake Village Mayor Thomas Howley. And later on, Dr. Ping’s middle and high school students will give a public presentation on Chinese New Year calligraphy and art. Students, families, and artists from Warwick Art League and members of the Orange County Chinese Association will also be in attendance.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on Dr. Ping’s work, visit pingsgallery.com or get a sneak peek at the show by watching it on YouTube at bit.ly/4jgbPif. Also see Mayor Howley’s review of the work at bit.ly/3WfHczK.