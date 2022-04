Fleetwood, certified therapy dog, listens appreciatively to learning readers at Florida Public Library. Preschoolers to fifth graders can sign up for a 15-minute slot to read to him on Monday, April 11, and Monday, May 9, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the library. Fleetwood enjoys listening and inspires confidence in reading skills in one-on-one sessions. Call the library at 845-651-7659 to sign up. The library is located at 4 Cohen Circle in the Village of Florida.