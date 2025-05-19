Applefest contest announced

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce announces the Applefest Tee shirt design contest is back.

The contest is open to all Warwick residents including those in Florida and Greenwood Lake.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in the adult and student category. The design must include Applefest 2024, 34th Annual and Warwick, New York (NY).

To enter, download the form at www.WarwickApplefest.com or pick up submission materials at the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce at 7 Grand Street. The deadline is Thursday, July 11. For further questions, email info@WarwickCC.org