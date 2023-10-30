Another ‘Day in the Life’ at Albert Wisner Public Library

From entertaining children, to saving and sheltering animals, to leading tours of Africa, three local citizens will offer windows into their life work at the third “A Day in the Life” event at the Albert Wisner Public Library (1 McFarland Drive, Warwick) on Saturday, November 4, at 10:30 a.m.

How does one decide to become a professional clown and appeal to a wide range of children? What emergencies does an animal control officer and shelter president face? How does one become an expert on Africa and lead others to experience its wonders?

A Day in the Life on November 4 will feature Kevin Anthony Ryan (aka Okey Dokey the Clown); Suzyn Barron, animal control officer and president of the Warwick Valley Humane Society; and Sara de Maine Kearns, African tour guide and owner of Travels with Sara.

All three have been dedicated to these pursuits for 15 to 23 years, so they have plenty to say about their challenges, rewards, and sometimes hair-raising, heartwarming, or hilarious experiences. After each 10- to 15-minute presentation, a Q&A will follow. The audience is invited to remain for refreshments and more conversation after the program.

A Day in the Life is a program of We the People Warwick, whose mission strives to “bridge divides, build connections, and unite our community.”