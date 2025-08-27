The annual Onion Festival returns to the PLAV pavilion on Sunday Aug. 31. Eighteen-time Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra will be returning along with the Onion Eating Contest sponsored by the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce.

Everyone always enjoys this special event - and the winner receives a cash prize.

Doors open at noon and the music begins at 2 p.m. Get there early and enjoy the wonderful food. The festival is held rain or shine and there is plenty of free parking.

Jimmy and the band played the original Onion Festival back in 1964 and have played every festival since.

Tickets are now on sale. Send a check or money order for $18 per person to Jimmy Sturr, Box 1, Florida, N.Y. 10921. To use a credit card, call (845) 651-4266.