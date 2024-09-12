An inside look at ‘Berkana’

The Last Whisky Bar’s reputation has been well established by now as one of the best drinking establishments in the Hudson Valley, with extraordinarily talented bartenders, but it is also a shoe-in for one of the best places to hear live music performances across a wide variety of genres, like the jazz trio, Berkana, that recently played on Friday evening, September 6, 2024.

Berkana, an electric fusion trio comprised of guitarist Nat Janoff, keyboard player Rave Tesar, and drummer Ray LeVier, but their well-integrated repertoire over the last two decades has produced a wide range of improvised interpretations of jazz standards, pop tunes, and everything in between. Their take on pianist Joe Zawinul’s Mercy, Mercy, Mercy, for example is a great example of how they can spin the melody in many different directions, with Tesar’s brilliant take on an old standard, strengthened by an excellent guitar and drum accompaniment by his two wingmen.

“We’ve been performing together over 20 years,” remarked Janoff, “and we’ve had many other top musicians join us now and then, like bass guitarist Felix Pastorius.” Many of their covers are available free to listen on YouTube, although they’ve released a few of their own albums as well. Growing up in a musical household, Rave began playing piano at an early age, and developed an affinity for all styles of music. He began his career working on the jazz scene in and around New York with numerous groups and leaders. His reputation soon led to national and international tours as a side man with singer Frankie Randal, rock and roll hall-of-famers “The Shirells” and many other well-known artists. Rave often plays with other musicians in and around Warwick.

Guitarist, composer and teacher, Nat Janoff has been working steadily in the contemporary jazz scene for the past 15 years. Janoff’s earliest experience with music started with the piano, according to his website, then, he switched to bass. But Eddie Van Halen’s prowess on the guitar touched a strong chord with Janoff and he had to learn that instrument. First succumbing to all things rock and metal, Janoff later earned a reputation for being one of the best shred guitarists in the area.

Professional drummer Ray Levier is a veritable “Swiss Army Knife” on the kit, facile at finessing jazz-fusion grooves, swinging a jazz combo, laying down rugged hip-hop beats and nasty funk, accompanying singer-songwriters with subtle grace, and replicating recognizable rock riffs with panache and precision.

The combination of these three talented artists with the Last Whisky Bar (lastwhiskybar.com) venue, can take the audience to a place and time when an intimate environment would make an evening special, whether you are alone, with someone you care about, or simply with a few friends, it helps that one of the owners, Bill Iurato, had been responsible for arranging the village of Warwick’s free concert series for a few decades and, though he has retired from that responsibility, his passion for good music together with his long-established relationships with a large number of musical artists has produced a thoroughly enjoyable place to relax and enjoy the moment. Don’t overlook this one: 45 Woodlands Way, Warwick (845-986-7851).